GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stealing over $20,000 of tools from a work truck in Gastonia on Wednesday, May 31.

Police say the incident happened during the day at the Lowes parking lot, which is located on East Franklin Boulevard near Andrew Jackson Highway.

The suspect and his vehicle were caught by surveillance video:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA 📽️ | Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stealing over $20,000 of tools from a work truck in Gastonia on Wednesday, May 31. More: https://t.co/Of7XTCWaUM pic.twitter.com/Uc3rWv7Aan — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 8, 2023

With any information on this incident, contact CrimeStoppers; officials advise you may be eligible for a cash reward.