HIGH SHOALS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is facing three drug charges after a Gaston County K9 Unit discovered drugs in his car.

Gaston County Police say they stopped Jose Hernandez-Sanchez near WH Kiser Road near High Shoals on April 20. During the search, the officer’s canine smelled drugs. The dog’s work led to the discovery of approximately 141 grams of Fentanyl and 29 grams of Methamphetamine.

An additional investigation of the man’s residence turned up an additional 148 grams of Heroin, 112 grams of Fentanyl, and 215 grams of Methamphetamine.

Gaston County Police charged the Charlotte man with one count of trafficking Methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking Opium or Heroin. He is currently at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on a $250,000 bond.