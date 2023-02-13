CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over the last 100-plus years, a downtown Cherryville building has acted as a city hall, fire department, police station, courtroom, jail – and now a museum.

Recently a real estate developer offered to buy the Main Street property, sparking what could be a bidding war.

“Downtown is the hub of your city,” Downtown and Economic Director David Day said.

Within two years, downtown Cherryville has transformed.

“That building and this building were painted. That one was painted,” Day said while pointing to multiple buildings that line Main Street.

In 2014, Day said the City joined the North Carolina Main Street Program to help revitalize its downtown. By 2021, the City invested millions of dollars in new sidewalks, pavements, and building infrastructure, creating a more welcoming place for visitors and business owners.

Day said that since June of 2021, 19 new businesses have come to the downtown area.

“It is bringing more and more people into the town. It’s bringing business into our retailers,” Day said.

Cherryville Historical Association president Al Putnam does not want to move the museum.

The new look is also attracting interest from developers eyeing a piece of property that contributed to the formation of Cherryville.

“There are individuals that carved their names into the walls of the jail, so it is kind of hard to move those,” president of the Cherryville Historical Association Al Putnam said.

The Cherryville native said he found out by word of mouth that the City is exploring a sale of the property.

“I can’t believe that they are even entertaining this idea,” Putnam said,

In a statement to Queen City News, Cherryville City Manager Brian Dalton said Cherryville Main Street LLC had presented an offer to the City of Cherryville to purchase the Historical Museum.

The city council is required to allow for a bidding process. Putnam said he plans to throw his hat in the ring.

“Not giving up. I will fight till the very end,” Putnam said. “We are not moving. We are not moving, and that is it.”

If the sale goes through, the City said Cherryville Main Street LLC has agreed to provide the museum with another location within the historic district.

Dalton said Cherryville City Council has also agreed to pay for the museum’s utility bill if it moves to another spot.

Queen City News reached out to Cherryville Main Street LLC for an interview and did not hear back.