CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — During the June 12 City Council meeting the Cherryville board approved a motion to accept a $400,000 offer on the Cherryville Historical Museum building.

This offer is from Cherryville Main Street LLC. The city now has 10 days to receive a better offer before the sale moves forward.

Also in the meeting, City Council members moved forward with a State of Emergency after severe storms caused heavy damage to the area. Mayor H.L. Beam said that about 2 tons of debris have been moved to the landfill, and they have spent roughly $500,000 during the cleanup.