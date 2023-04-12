LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A months-long drug investigation ended with an arrest on Tuesday and the seizure of mushrooms and meth, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Detectives began investigating following tips regarding drug activity involving Cherrvyville resident Brandon Clark, 35. A six-month investigation concluded with Clark’s arrest and the seizure of two guns, mushrooms, fentanyl, and meth on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

He faces multiple charges including gun possession as a felon and drug trafficking and manufacturing charges. He is being held on a $235,000 secured bond.