CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After months of back-and-forth, the Cherryville Historical Museum has finally received an order from the city to vacate.

Despite pushback, the city approved the sale of the historical museum on Main Street to a local developer for $400,000 last month.

Prior to the board approving the sale, the president of the Cherryville Historical Association, Al Putnam, announced that he had filed a lawsuit against the city and rotary club.

The association claimed the property was sold to the town in the 1980s under the pretext it would be used as a museum. While the city was on the deed, Putnam claimed ownership through squatters’ rights. In North Carolina, a squatter must occupy a property for at least 20 continuous years to claim possession.