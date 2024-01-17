CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County fire and police are investigating a Wednesday morning fire in Cherryville.

In a social media post, Hugh’s Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Mountain Street fire Wednesday morning to assist Cherryville Fire at a two-story house. Crouse Fire officials said the fire started around 6:30 a.m.

Photos courtesy Hugh’s Pond VFD and Crouse FD

Cherryville Fire officials warned motorists about freezing water in the roadway that morning.

Cherryville fire officials arrived as the fire rose from the house’s second floor. While firefighters extinguished the blaze, additional staff found no victims on the first floor. Emergency personnel did not report any injuries in the incident.

The Gaston County Fire Marshals Office, Cherryville Fire Department, and Cherryville Police Department are investigating the fire.

Agriculture Center VFD, Cherryville FD, Crowders Mountain FD, Crouse VFD, Hugh’s Pond VFD, Ranlo FD, Tryonota VFD, Waco VFD, Gaston County OEMFS, Cherryville PD, and Gaston County EMS took part in the firefighting efforts.