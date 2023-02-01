CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No students suffered injuries in an early-morning bus wreck Wednesday near Cherryville.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Delview and Doc Wehunt roads at approximately 7 a.m.

Hugh’s Pond Volunteer Fire Department officials arrived at the scene. They reported that five children on the bus were uninjured. The bus driver, however, was pinned with some injuries.

The Waco Volunteer Fire Department came to assist, and the firefighters removed the driver through the back emergency door.