GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect wanted on child sex crimes was arrested in Dallas, Gaston County Police said on Saturday.

Last Thursday members of a fugitive task force located Cory Thomas, who was wanted on six outstanding warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor and another six warrants for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation was initially launched by the crimes unit. He was arrested near Farm Gate Circle in Dallas.

Thomas was held on a $500,000 secured bond at the Gaston County Jail.