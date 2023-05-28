GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect wanted on child sex crimes was arrested in Dallas, Gaston County Police said on Saturday.
Last Thursday members of a fugitive task force located Cory Thomas, who was wanted on six outstanding warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor and another six warrants for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The investigation was initially launched by the crimes unit. He was arrested near Farm Gate Circle in Dallas.
Thomas was held on a $500,000 secured bond at the Gaston County Jail.