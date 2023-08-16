GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man who’s been known for decades as a local Santa get an early Christmas gift.

Joe Greene of Gaston County received a kidney transplant Wednesday morning.

His daughter, Melissa, says both Joe and his organ donor are doing great.

Joe is the owner of 161 Flea Market in Bessemer City and has been doing a holiday fixture as Saint Nick for more than 20 years.

In December, the Greene family went public and set up a “Kidney for Santa” Facebook page to get the word out and find a match.

Without a transplant, Joe would have needed daily dialysis treatments which he feared would impact his quality of life.

We wish he and his donor a speedy recovery.