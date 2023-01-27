GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Gastonia has a new chief in town.

Trent Conard was named the next permanent police chief for the Gastonia Police Department on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Trent Conard (Courtesy: City of Gastonia)

He served as the interim police chief in October 2022 and brings more than 28 years of experience to the position.

He joined the GPD in 1996.

“After an extensive nationwide search, it was clear that Interim Chief Conard was the right choice to continue leading the GPD,” said City Manager Michael Peoples.

Gastonia advertised the position nationwide and received over 40 applications. Eight candidates were interviewed, and four were selected for an extensive test.

That assessment panel consisted of police chiefs, city managers from around the Charlotte region, and some Gastonia community leaders.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Gastonia as Police Chief and leading a department of dedicated public servants who share my passion to protect and serve through direct and intentional community involvement inclusive to all residents and visitors of our diverse city,” said Chief Conard.