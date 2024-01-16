GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia city council members voted unanimously Tuesday to move $500,000 from their general fund to help cover legal fees associated with the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The money will be transferred into the city’s FUSE facility operations budget, which covers costs associated with the Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District.

At Tuesday’s meeting, some residents expressed frustration about footing the bill.

“You’ve been spending money like it’s someone else’s money. It is. It’s our money,” said Gastonia resident Michael Tamberella. “$500,000 in additional legal fees to pursue a bankrupt entity seems excessive. Can this be recovered? Do you know something that we don’t know?”

Town leaders expressed that the $500,000 budget appropriation is precautionary and the city does not need to use all of it.

“It is an action to prepare for what’s already been a substantial lawsuit,” said City Manager Michael Peoples.

The litigation comes after the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Teams terminated their contract with the Honey Hunters.

Shortly thereafter, the City of Gastonia sued NC Gas House Gang, LLC – the company that manages and operates the stadium and team, for failing to meet financial obligations and breaching their contract.

In December, the NC Gas House Gang filed for bankruptcy. Court documents revealed the team owed their creditors $4 million and had a deficit of $721 in their bank account.

The NC Gas House Gang has been ordered to provide a reorganization plan by Feb. 29. If they want an extension, they’ll need to file for it by Jan. 30.