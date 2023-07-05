BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The new mayor of Belmont is Marc Seelinger, effective Wednesday evening, to serve temporarily following the resignation of Charlie Martin last week.

Seelinger has been on the Belmont city council 2019, and was chosen Wednesday in a unanimous vote at a specially called meeting. He was sworn in following the vote.

The term will run until a new mayor is elected in the November election, when the unexpired two-year term will be on the ballot.

Council member Martha Stowe suggested former councilman Ron Foulk for the position to keep voting numbers consistent, but said she was not privy to conversations to appoint Seelinger.

“I’ve been submarined on this part of it,” she said, before voting with the rest of the board.

Seelinger said that he would be a good fit since is not planning to run for reelection on city council, and is instead pursuing a spot on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.

“I think it would help keep playing field level for mayoral race this fall now, and avoids giving one person that little bump that comes with the advantage,” he said.

Martin was Belmont mayor for nearly 10 years before stepping down for personal health reasons.