GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash partially shut down Interstate-85 north Wednesday in Gaston County, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, on I-85 near Main Street. NCDOT said the right lane was closed one mile after Exit 23 (NC 7).

At the time, one of three lanes were closed. NCDOT estimated the area to reopen by 1:30 p.m.