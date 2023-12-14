LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All lanes of Interstate 85 North are closed at Exit 22 in Gaston County after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. just after Exit 22 (Main Street), according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Traffic is shown backed up beyond U.S. 321 (Exit 17).

The following detour is available: Take Exit 21 (Cox Road), follow Cox Road and turn left onto U.S. 74 East. Take a left onto Main Street, and follow Main Street to re-access I-85 North.

The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.