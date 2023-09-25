GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is in critical condition after an early-morning Interstate 85 wreck Monday morning.

Gastonia Police say they went to a wreck scene on I-85 near Exit 14 around 3:25 a.m. The wreck involved a Chevrolet pick-up truck and a moped.

The wreck brought traffic to a standstill and caused residual delays throughout the morning commute.

Officials say the moped was traveling north on Interstate 85 before the collision with the truck. Emergency personnel took the moped driver to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and then transferred to Atrium Health in Charlotte for further care.

The remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the wreck should contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 and ask to speak with Officer Koeppel or Officer Carpenter.