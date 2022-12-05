DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Dallas man is facing kidnapping and child rape charges, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Information came into the sheriff’s office on November 21 from the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center regarding multiple child sex assaults involving a female juvenile.

Dallas resident Michael Taylor, 34, was identified as the suspect, he was located and following an interview, was arrested and faces multiple charges including kidnapping and two felony counts of statutory rape of a child.

Taylor and the victim were known to each other, deputies said.

He is being held on a $300,500 secured bond and appeared in court last week.