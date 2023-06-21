DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting overnight in Dallas, Dallas Police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around midnight at a home on Eastway Drive. Dallas resident Christopher Wery, 25, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no mention of a suspect or of this is being investigated as a homicide and this remains an active investigation.

Det. Burgess is the lead on the case.