DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges for embezzling nearly $500,000 from a Gaston County church over several years, the Dallas Police Department announced.

A report was filed in July regarding the embezzlement of cash at Dallas Church of God that had begun all the way back in 2018 and continued to the present. More than $470,000 was used for non-church-related purchases and some purchases were made via PayPal, according to the police report.

The church’s accounting department first discovered the discrepancies in 2021, resulting in an audit from the bank involved. The audit concluded unknown withdrawals via PayPal were being made.

Jordan Shortridge was identified as a suspect in July and he was arrested earlier this month, Dallas Police said.

He faces charges that include felony larceny.

The church’s website lists its pastor as Pastor D.R. Shortridge and also lists his wife as being involved with the church.