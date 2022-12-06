CHARLOTTE N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Dallas man who possessed images depicting sexual abuse of children was sentenced to 35 years Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Dallas resident Timothy Pennington, 56, will spend 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

In June of 2021 officials began investigating a cyber tip regarding child porn that included images of a toddler in Pennington’s Google account. He had prior convictions and had been serving a post-release at the time, court records showed.

He admitted to taking several of the photos, some of which depicted the sexual abuse of children.

“The sexual exploitation of children is a deplorable crime, and recidivist offenders who violate our nation’s child pornography laws will get the VIP treatment from federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners. Pennington’s lengthy sentence is a testament to my office’s commitment to protect vulnerable children and bring to justice those who cause them harm,” said U.S. Attorney King.