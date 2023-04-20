DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston College will never be confused with beachfront property, but in some ways, the campus has gone coastal.

Serves up!

Gaston is the first Charlotte area college to start beach volleyball.

“Which is why I applied for the coaching job, so it’s pretty cool,” said coach Rachel Noreika.

Noreika led the squad to the Beach Volleyball nationals in Tavares, Fla., in her first season. The Rhinos lost their games Thursday against Bryant & Stratton and Palm Beach State.

For Junette Pierre, the sport has been an unexpected blessing.

“I’m very excited,” said Pierre. “It has been a great journey for me.”

“She comes with a whole lot of life experience, and that brings her a really special perspective on the court,” Noreika told Queen City News.

Pierre, born in Haiti, seizes the day despite the weight of unthinkable sorrow.

“One of the things that motivates me the most is I want to be able to do everything that my mother did not have a chance to do in this life,” She says.

Pierre was nine when her mother Jeannette died after being diagnosed with HIV. She says inadequate medical care led to her mom’s death at 38.

Before she passed, she ensured her daughter would be cared for.

“I remember that night, she called me, and she said, ‘If I were to die… If I were to take my last breath now or tomorrow, I want you to run to the orphanage,'” Pierre recalled, her voice trembling with emotion. “And unfortunately, two hours later, she took her last breath, and I was able to just run (to the orphanage).”

She lived at Danita’s Children orphanage in Haiti for 13 years and feels forever grateful.

“Yes, I have a lot to give back to Haiti,” said Pierre.

Because of life circumstances, the now 26-year-old wasn’t set up for success. Brenda Sapp of Danita’s Children is in awe of Pierre’s perseverance.

“As hard as it was for Junette to lose her mother, as a young child, in the midst of her greatest heartache and loss, she was able to recognize God’s love and grace as He provided her a loving home, family, and education for her at Danita’s Children,” said Sapp. “Junette has grown and matured into a positive, beautiful, confident, talented, and passionate young lady that desires to live a life that is pleasing to God and that would make her mother proud.”

She’s moved beyond that painful past and turned her life into a triumph in surprising ways.

“I discovered painting when I started coming here at Gaston College and realized, ‘Whoa, I can do this!'” she said, showing us her work at the Beam Center for Visual Arts.

It’s there where she found the healing power of a color palette.

“I can’t let the past determine what my future is going to be like,” she said with resolve, finishing up her latest painting.

“I call this piece ‘Beauty in the Scars,'” said Pierre. “Like, there’s beauty in pain.”

It’s a painting of a child named Adas.

“The orphanage where I grew up in (Adas) is a little boy that’s actually there right now,” she said. “He was rescued in a house in a fire.”

Each brush stroke gives Junette a chance to reflect.

“There is a point in your life you have to realize that things didn’t happen to you; they happened for you,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes several times as we watched her paint.

“It helps me process things that I’ve been through,” said Pierre. “It helps me to see that God was working all along; something great was coming to pass… but it still hurts.”

She’s wiped away far too many tears to count. Maybe that explains why she values education more than most.

“Education is freedom,” Pierre said, hoping her hard work would lead to generational opportunities.

“As much as I love my mother, I want to make sure that I do things differently and make sure that the kids that are coming behind me get to have a different opportunity in life,” she said. “An education for me, it means an opportunity to be able to give my family a different outcome in life. My mom did not have the opportunity to go to school.”

“Junette has such an incredible story and more experience,” says coach Noreika. “And so I think (teammates) could take from her perseverance, courage, work ethic, so many things.”

Seventeen years after the day she desperately ran to the orphanage, Pierre’s vulnerability is her strength. Perhaps that makes her the ultimate team player.

“Being able to just be a part of something,” she said. “Being a part of the team, it allows me to maybe bring encouragement to a teammate, maybe more than someone with less experience.”