GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The current interim executive director at Daniel Stowe Botanic Garden is facing drug charges following an incident last week in Gaston County, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and Gaston County Police.

71-year-old Arthur Gallagher of Charlotte was booked by the Gaston County Police Department last Friday around 5:52 p.m. on charges including meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The crimes were classified as a felony and a misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Hot Hole Lane in Belmont around 3:39 p.m., according to the police report.

Gallagher has held numerous high-profile positions in the Charlotte area including as the inaugural president of the Johnson & Wales’ Charlotte campus. He was named president in 2003 and the Charlotte campus opened in 2004. He previously served as the vice president of the Novant Health Foundation Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health community engagement.

He is currently the interim executive director at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens.

Gallagher received a $5,000 unsecured bond.