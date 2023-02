GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A dead body was found on a Gastonia road on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, according to the police department.

Officials were called to the scene around 5:00 p.m., the 1200 block of Union Road near Firestone Memorial Cemetery.

Police say the body was an adult male; a death investigation is underway.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.