GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The pastor and founder of Faith, Hope, and Love ministries says he decided to have all the people living on the property vacate on Monday.

This comes after a fatal shooting on the property, located on North Oakland Street, on August 20. The church has also been hit with $60,000 in fines for violating city ordinances.

As people left the property some received help from area nonprofit organizations with a place to stay or placement in substance abuse treatment facilities.

“I’m heartbroken,” Pastor Moses Colbert told Queen City News. “I have to look in their faces and say, it’s like we are failing them. Like the system is failing them, like the church is failing them. We’re not a failure, but we’ve done everything we can do.”

The City of Gastonia helped gather nonprofit agencies in the city Human Services parking lot to give out resources, but it’s unclear how many people have been helped.

The city estimates 40 to 50 people have been living on the property over the last year. Colbert says the number is closer to 100.

QCN discovered nearly 600 calls for service to law enforcement since the beginning of the year.