GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Roadways were closed following a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Gaston County.

The accident occurred midday on Presidents Day Monday along Highway 321 near Grier Beam Boulevard. All southbound lanes were shut down. A second victim in the crash was transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Dallas Police, and Gaston County Police were among the departments that are involved in the investigation.

It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck and we’ll have more details on this as they come into the newsroom.