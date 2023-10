BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation was conducted in Belmont Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

The incident happened on Oct. 6, 2023, around 2:45 p.m. on the 900 block of South Point Road near Harris Teeter.

Police say preliminary information and evidence gathered do not indicate any foul play or threat to the community.

No further information was released.