MOUNT HOLLY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lucky person has yet to claim their winning ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials say the winner bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket at the Food Lion on Highland Street in Mount Holly. Friday,night, the ticket matched winning $1 million.

A $3 ticket in South Carolina won $2 million. The odds of matching all five numbered balls is 1 in 12.6 million.

Someone in Guildford County, N.C. also won by matching 4 out of 5 numbers resulting in $10,000. Winners have 180 days to claim the prizes.

No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, so on Tuesday, July 18, the drawing will climb to $640 million as an annuity or $328 million cash. This is the 7th biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at $875 million annuity or $441.9 million cash and ranks as the 3rd largest. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.