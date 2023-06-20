A disabled vehicle caused backups along I-85 South in Gastonia on Tuesday. (Google Maps)

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A disabled vehicle caused some backups along Interstate-85 southbound Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said a semi-truck became stuck along the interstate and blocked off two lanes between Exits 19 and 20.

Officials said traffic was backed up to the Catawba River in Mecklenburg County. The lanes were expected to reopen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For alternate routes, drivers were asked to take U.S. 74 (Franklin Boulevard).