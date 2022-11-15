GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection to the August fire at Tony’s Ice Cream.

Marvin Durell McCaskill, 35, has been arrested for the fire that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream, located at 604 E. Franklin Boulevard, at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they determined that a fire had occurred inside the business. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream, who was working inside at the time, was not injured.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the cause of the fire was ‘incendiary in nature’ and contacted Gastonia Police to begin a criminal investigation.

Detectives determined that McCaskill broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area.

DNA evidence was recovered from the crime scene in August and the suspect’s DNA was eventually entered into the national DNA database and matched with McCaskill’s DNA.

On November 1, detectives obtained DNA from McCaskill from his cheek and submitted the DNA to an independent lab for comparison to the DNA recovered at the crime scene.

On November 14, investigators were notified that the DNA sample obtained from McCaskill was ‘a 100 percent match’ to the suspect’s DNA recovered at the crime scene.

McCaskill is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, burning certain buildings, possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction, attempted malicious damage of occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary, and felony breaking and/or entering.