STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County hotdog eatery suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, but managed to sell to customers in its parking lot around noon.

A fire started in All Star Hot Dog Shack on South Main Street early Tuesday. Stanley Fire officials said the call came in at 3:49 a.m. to Gaston County Communications. Five stations and Stanley PD, GEMS, and the Gaston County Fire Marshal responded.

There’s no information yet on what caused the fire to the building.

Pictures from the fire slowly circulated on social media with destroyed insulation, burned inventory, and broken windows.

In another post, All Star owner Jason Farmer said it would set up in its parking lot Tuesday to sell hot dogs for cash-only purchases. The hotdog joint called the morning “catastrophic” and vowed to “rebuild and come back stronger.” The owner also asked for prayers as the operation regroups.

Community members expressed their support for the eatery on social media. Another town eatery, Morgan’s Dairy Bar and Calf-A, called news of the fire “sad.” In a social media post, the store said it would “help in getting (Allstar) back on (its) feet.” Morgan’s offered to donate “10% of our sales for the next ten days to help them. Pray for a speedy comeback.”

Another restaurant, Bolton’s Curbside Cookery, also pitched in with some help. In a social media post, the owner expressed a goal of selling 300 hotdogs to help with an insurance deductible. There would also be a donation jar with all the money going to Farmer’s rebuilding efforts.