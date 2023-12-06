GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elderly woman was struck and killed by a delivery vehicle while out on her nightly walk in Gastonia, officials confirm with QCN.

The deadly accident happened Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, along Brownstone Court in north Gastonia.

Authorities said an 83-year-old woman was on her routine nightly walk when she was hit by a delivery vehicle. The woman tragically passed away from her injuries, they said.

Her identity has not yet been released. QCN has reached out for further details on this crash and to confirm if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.