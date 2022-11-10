GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Family members said the body found along Aderholt Road in Gaston County is likely that of a man who has been missing for months.

The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday.

Queen City News sent a crew to the scene Thursday to gather information and video and came across Roark’s mother and other family members. They believe he died of an opioid overdose.

“This is, I guess, my grave for him because this is where he was last at,” said Nancy Roark, Quintin’s mother.

Family members spoke with a Gaston County Police officer near the scene of the body Thursday. Police told Queen City News that results were pending a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Roark’s mother believes his body has been out in the wooded area since his disappearance.

“He had a heart of gold,” she said. “The drugs messed his mind up.”

If officials link Roark’s death to opioids, it will be among a growing number of overdoses and overdose deaths that have hit Gaston County in 2022.

Officials said earlier this year that the numbers had already passed those of 2020 and 2021.

In a YouTube video focusing on the opioid epidemic released over the Summer, Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey said, “overdoses and our non-fatal overdoses are up over 100%. Fatal overdoses, over 200%, 275% to be exact.”

Nancy Roark said she had concerns about three days after her son went missing, adding that he would always call. She noted that friends and family engaged in an extensive effort to find him, including in the area where her son’s body was found but had no luck finding him.

Police said a hunter found human remains Wednesday morning. The family noted identifying items at the scene that matched those of Quintin Roark.