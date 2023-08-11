BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal collision was reported in Belmont Friday evening, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard at Park Street.

Police say the road would be closed ‘until further notice’ and encouraged travelers to seek an alternate route if possible.

Officials recommended using Browntown Road or East Catawba Street as a detour.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

No further details were released.