GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 northbound Thursday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on I-85 near Chester Street in Gastonia.

The Gastonia Police Department reported the tractor-trailer ran off the road, collided with trees, and caught on fire. Gastonia Fire was able to get the fire under control.

Police said one person was killed in the crash. The Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

The interstate is partially closed before Exit 17 (US 321) on I-85 North, NCDOT said.

The expected impact on traffic is high.

“I-85 is open but down to two lanes and will remain that way for several hours; expect traffic delays,” Gastonia Police said on Thursday.

Detour: Drivers must take Exit 10A (US-29/US-74). Continue straight on US-29/US-74 East to Cox Rd. Take a left onto Cox Rd and continue to re-access I-85 North.

Alt Route: Drivers must take Exit 10A (US-29/US-74). Follow US-29/US-74 East and take a left onto New Hope Rd (NC-279). Follow New Hope Rd to re-access I-85 North.

The area is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Thursday.