BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire officials in Bessemer City say an overnight fire broke out at the Livent Lithium Plant.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. and residents could smell smoke. The smoke has died down in the past hour.

Queen City News has a crew on the scene. Multiple units were observed continuing to arrive on the scene of the three-alarm fire after 5 a.m. on Monday at the location.

Morning traffic could be seen slowing down, however, the scene was subdued and while the flames had died down, smoke was still visible. The fire is not hazardous, no injuries were reported, and no evacuation orders were given, city officials confirmed.

While it is unclear at this time what exactly this plant manufactured, lithium batteries have been in the news recently. Safety officials, including the Charlotte Fire Department, have warned about lithium batteries’ dangers. “Lithium-ion batteries can go into thermal runaway and make an apartment untenable in less than 60 seconds,” explained Charlotte Fire Hazmat Coordinator Mike Mitchum.

Coincidentally, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was set to visit Charlotte on Monday.