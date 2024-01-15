RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several agencies responded to an incident involving a cell phone tower in Ranlo Sunday night.

In a social media post Monday morning, officials in the Gaston County town say emergency personnel went to a call to check on a Love Street citizen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Ranlo Police responded and located the citizen inside the fencing of the communications tower located at Burlington Avenue. During the call, the subject began to climb the tower. As the subject climbed higher, Ranlo Police requested Ranlo Fire to assist. Ranlo Fire arrived on the scene and determined the need for additional resources for safety.

In addition to Ranlo Police and Fire, several agencies assisted the efforts. They included Gaston County Emergency Management, Gastonia Fire, Gastonia Police Department, Lowell Police Department, Gaston Emergency Medical Services, Gaston County Sherrif, Gaston County Communications 911 Center, and Dallas Rescue. Dallas Fire officials helped cover Ranlo during the call.

Ranlo officials determined the subject ascended roughly 175 feet above the ground and 75 feet past the highest reach of the City of Gastonia’s ladder truck. At that time, Gastonia’s Fire Rescue Company ascended the tower and successfully brought the subject off the tower utilizing rope rescue techniques.