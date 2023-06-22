Multiple Gaston County agencies responded to a Thursday morning fire that killed five dogs and an injured firefighter in Belmont.

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple Gaston County agencies responded to a Thursday morning fire that killed five dogs and an injured firefighter.

Gaston County Communications got a fire report after 9 a.m. with emergency personnel responding to a house in the 800 block of Hickory Grove Road and Oak Street in Belmont.

After putting out the fire, officials located five deceased dogs. Emergency personnel transported a Belmont Fire Department firefighter to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services is investigating what caused the fire. Fire units from Belmont, Mount Holly, Cramerton, East Gaston, Community, Spencer Mountain, and Alexis Volunteer Fire Department all responded to fight the fire, which was in the Community Fire Department’s coverage area.