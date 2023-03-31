GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Intense flames were spotted from the roof of a local Sake Express early Friday morning in Gastonia.

The Gastonia Fire Department said emergency crews responded to the fire early Friday morning, March 31, at the Sake Express located at 1327 E. Franklin Boulevard.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the large fire. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire accidental in nature.