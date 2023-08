One person was injured in a flatbed truck wreck Wednesday in southern Gaston County. (Google Maps)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer crash in southern Gaston County caused delays Wednesday.

The flatbed truck wreck occurred near Villa Roma restaurant near Bud Wilson Road on Union Road (N.C. 274).

Gaston County Emergency Services said they took one person to a medical facility with minor injuries.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials expected the wreck to clear by 4 p.m.