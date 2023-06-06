GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Material floating in the South Fork Catawba River Tuesday is being investigated by several Gaston and Lincoln County agencies.

The foamy, white material is floating into Gaston County from north of the county, officials explained on Tuesday. They say that the material came from Indian Creek which flows into South Fork Catawba River.

Matt Howel with Lincoln County Emergency Management says that they have gone up and down the entirety of Indian Creek with drones. Teams are also searching the creek bank, but, so far, they have not been able to identify where the material came from exactly.

Gaston County Emergency Management, Gastonia Fire Department’s hazardous materials team, and Lincoln County Emergency Management are all involved in this investigation.

County officials believe the material to be non-hazardous, though they said folks should avoid swimming or paddling in the river during this ongoing investigation.

More information will be provided by Gaston County officials as they assess the material.