GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Gastonia broke ground a future recreation area Thursday.

Linwood Springs Park was a former golf course that consists of more than 140 acres of land located along Linwood Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.

“This important project is moving forward and we are excited to offer more outdoor amenities for our residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Walker E. Reid in a statement. “When completed, Linwood Springs Park will be a regional Parks and Recreation destination that will complement all of the great things at Crowders Mountain State Park and highlight the diversity of our city.”

The city announced redevelopment of property in September 2022.

The first phase of the park renovations will include repairing several miles of asphalt-paved trails, repair of existing bridges and recreation vehicle sites with water, sewer and power connections. There also are plans for:

A dog park,

18-hole disc golf course,

Fishing ponds,

Playgrounds, and

Sand volleyball courts.

Future phases could include event venue facilities, primitive camp sites, a ropes course, zip lines, and other complementary amenities to Crowders Mountain State Park.

Last year, the city received a $500,000 grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to begin the first phase of renovations. The city plans to match the grant with up to a $1 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding and also proceeds from the General Obligation Transportation Bond.