GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Gastonia Police officer is facing more charges following a second arrest in an investigation stretching across two counties, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities say 26-year-old Xana Dove was arrested by her former department the morning of Tuesday, December 12, and charged with the following 32 felonies:

15 counts of accessing a government Computer

1 count of obstruction of Justice

1 count of conspiring to sell marijuana

1 count of conspiring to deliver marijuana

4 counts of felony conspiracy

1 count of conspiring to purchase a stolen motor vehicle

1 count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

2 counts of trafficking opiates by delivery

2 counts of trafficking opiates by transportation

2 counts of trafficking opiates by possession

2 counts of trafficking by sale

Xana Dove (MCSO)

She is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Gaston County Jail. The charges are following an investigation involving the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

This is following Dove’s arrest by CMPD on September 28, in which she is facing charges for two counts of Obstruction of Justice, Conspiracy to Obtain Property by False Pretenses, and Filing a False Police Report.

Dove bonded out of the Mecklenburg County Jail on September 29 after posting a $3,000 unsecured bond, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The same day, officials say Dove was suspended from GPD and she was later “separated from employment” effective November 15.

Xena Dove (MCSO)

Also on September 29, Dove’s twin sister, Xena Dove, was arrested by CMPD and charged with two counts of Obtaining Property on False Pretenses and Conspiracy to Obtain Property by False Pretenses.

She posted a $1,000 secured bond the same day, according to authorities. She was then arrested on December 7 for being a fugitive and/ or extradition to another state.

Xena Dove is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County court on January 3 and 11, 2024, regarding all four charges.

Former officer Xana Dove will appear in court on December 15 for her latest charges.

Officials have not said if the twins’ charges are connected.