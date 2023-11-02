GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former professional wrestler was arrested for assault early Wednesday morning in Gaston County, jail records show.

Evan Theodore Karagias, 49, was arrested by Belmont Police at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 1, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office. The Gastonia resident was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.

He posted his $25,000 secured bond.

Karagias was a wrestler for World Championship Wrestling from 1997 to 2001. He was known for being part of the WCW boy band 3 Count along with Shane Helms and Shannon Moore.

After his WCW career ended, he spent time on independent circuits and appeared in roughly a dozen films and TV shows.