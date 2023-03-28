GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A framing subcontractor has died after sustaining significant injuries while working at Belmont Abbey College last week.

The accident happened on Friday, March 24. Belmont Abbey College issued the following statement on Tuesday to Queen City News:

There was an accident with our framing subcontractor on Friday, which is currently under investigation by OSHA.

Construction of the two new halls has been halted pending the outcome of that investigation. We were notified that the worker sustained significant injuries which resulted in his death.

Our community is praying for the worker and his family. We ask for respect for their privacy at this time.

Belmont Abbey College