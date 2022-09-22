MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People living in Mount Holly are frustrated that their beloved museum is being forced to pack up and move.

The museum is in a prime location right now, downtown Mount Holly.

That means people are way more likely to walk by and stop in for a visit. That’s not the case in the location where the city wants the museum to go.

It’s a step back to a place that only exists in memories.

Melisa Thompson relives her high school days at the museum in Mount Holly.

“A lot of people didn’t even know we had a high school because we don’t have one now,” said Thompson of the Mount Holly Historical Society.

The high school room is one of many, each dedicated to Mount Holly’s history.

“That’s a reminder of our childhood that you can’t just walk up the street and see; what you’ve got is two rooms here,” said Thompson.

The Mount Holly Historical Society started 12 years ago.

Volunteers put in tens of thousands of hours to create the displays inside the old city hall building, which is still owned by the city on Main Street.

“I’ve personally put in a lot of time to build these exhibits, and I hate to see that time wiped away,” said Garrie Brinkley of the Mount Holly Historical Society.

The historical society says without any warning or reason, the City of Mount Holly told them they had to pack up and move the museum.

“What are they not telling us? Why did they not just say, ‘This is why?” asked Thompson.

Supporters say the displays are tailor-made to fit each room.

“The families that helped build a mill and build the town–that’s still important to acknowledge and recognize,” said Brinkley.

The new space is much smaller.

Plus, the museum already has items in storage because they don’t have enough space, but the most troubling part is the new space is away from the heart of downtown.

Supporters wonder if the relics of the past will have a future.

“We’re very afraid that if it goes down there, it will just die,” said Thompson.

If you want to speak up about this issue, there’s still time. There’s a city council meeting Monday night at 6:30 at the Municipal Complex at 400 East Central Avenue.

Queen City News reached out to the Mount Holly City Manager Thursday, but he did not give us a response about why the city wants the museum to move.