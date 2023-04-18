DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and some feel the Gaston County Museum of Art and History in Dallas may only be appealing to some eyes.

“I heard a comment made that the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze in terms of attendance, which ignored the expanded online attendance and impressions that we had,” said museum board member Chris Houser.

That comment was made at a Gaston County work session three weeks ago.

In the 2022-23 budget, the museum received $900,000 for operating costs and staff. A staff that is short-handed but still keeps the location as one of the top art institutions in the state.

“It’s really disheartening that somehow or another this would fall apart,” added Lucy Penegar, one of the original founding members of the museum. “Because this is a great place to be, and it tells the story, the whole story of the county.”

A museum with various items, like the largest carriage collection in the state, but two photos in the darkroom exhibit caused controversy.

One of two men kissing at the 2019 Charlotte Pride parade, and the other of a woman handcuffed on the ground during a protest surrounding removing a confederate statue in the county.

Some think this is why zero dollars could be in the upcoming budget.

“I can’t say that it was,” said Houser. “People are going to think that, but I’ve got nothing that would substantiate that.”

A county spokesperson wrote in a statement:

“There isn’t a proposal on the table to eliminate County funding for the Gaston County Museum of Art and History.”

It further says it will be up to the board to make the final decision after receiving the budget from the county manager. Museum board members hope to get a say before deciding on a place serving residents since 1976.

“We’ve been here for a long time,” added Penegar. “And you’ve been our buddies all this time. Can we be sure that we have better communication? You’ll know we are doing a really good thing here.”

The next Gaston County Board of Commissioners meeting is on April 25th.