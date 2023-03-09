GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia gas main break prompted a road closure on Thursday, with no timetable for a reopening, according to officials.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. and happened on North New Hope Road near Pearl Street.

According to a Dominion Energy spokesperson, North New Hope Road will remain closed as crews work in the area, with no estimated time for it to reopen.

The public is urged to find an alternate route if traveling there.