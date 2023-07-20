GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For much of the 2022-23 school year, teachers in Gaston County fought for pay due to a new accounting system.

Close to 200 teachers left the district through resignation or retirement, and currently a statement on the Gaston County Schools website says there are 135 open positions.

The first day of school for students is Aug. 16. One teacher said dealing with the situation is nothing new for the profession.

“We’re teachers, and we are used to challenges,” said Sherry Willis.

The district is offering an incentive to attract teachers in the next month and beyond.

“If an extra bonus will help people decide between Gaston, and say Union, or Lincoln County, or something like that, then I say go for it,” added Willis.

She has worked in the district for 21 years. She didn’t get a bonus, but knows recruiting worked back then.

“We were one of the higher-paid states, and Gaston County was recruiting and got my contract over Charlotte-Mecklenburg (Schools) 21 years ago,” Willis said.

Willis hopes it will work now. Teachers would get $1,000 in September, a month after school starts, and then another $1,000 at the end of the semester.

Educators accepting positions in hard-to-fill subjects like special education, secondary math and secondary science would get an extra $1,000 as well.

“It’s nice to have a little extra on top of what you were already counting on,” said Willis.

To apply for a job with Gaston County Schools, visit its website.