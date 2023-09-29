GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County officials are working to find out more about three overnight shootings this morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, the first happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Pear Street in central Gastonia off Ozark Avenue. A second shooting occurred before midnight at Southside Apartments in the 500 block of Southside Avenue. That location is near the Gaston County Health Department and Southwest Middle School.

Another emergency call went out about a third shooting in the county. Emergency officials went to the 100 block of Rocky Ridge Way. This location is south of Crowders Mountain State Park in Gaston County.

There’s no other information about the three incidents, the extent of injuries or any connection to them.

Gaston County Communications confirmed calls for service at those locations.