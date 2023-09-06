KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement confirmed a positive case of rabies in Kings Mountain on Wednesday.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Animal Care and Enforcement received a call that a family’s dog bit and killed a raccoon in their yard on the 700 block of Pinnacle Road.

The dog was on its current rabies vaccination and received a booster shot shortly after the incident, according to Gaston County Police.

Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists sent the raccoon to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh for further testing. On Wednesday the lab results came back positive for rabies, officials said.

The neighborhood was notified of a positive rabies test and reminded everyone about where to get their pets vaccinated in the area.

Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services were also notified so they can complete a regular follow up investigation.

This is the third confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.